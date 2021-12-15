Gary “Julio” Thomas Vitro

GANSEVOORT — Gary “Julio” Thomas Vitro passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

He is survived by his four sons: Gary, Jr., David, Vincent, Marc; and his five grandchildren.

Gary was a great combination of easy to get along with and hard to forget. From his early career as a truck driver and horseman, to his twilight years helping maintain the grounds at McGregor Links, he could bring a smile to co-workers and friends alike.

Gary loved fishing, golfing, motor sports, boating on Lake George, and of course, his family.

While he will be missed here dearly, we take comfort knowing he is once again walking hand in hand with his late wife and love, Susan.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. If you are unable to attend calling hours, please join the family via Zoom:

Meeting ID: 819 9810 7184

Passcode: 379102.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.