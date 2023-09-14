Gary J. Rowland, 83, of New Vineyard, Maine passed away on September 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 19, 1939, in Corinth, New York, the son of Clauson A. and Barbara Jayne (Morrisey) Rowland. He attended school in Corinth, NY and was a 1957 Graduate of Corinth Central High School. After High School Gary joined the United States Marine Corps serving until 1960 and attaining the rank of Corporal. On August 22, 1959, Gary married his High School Sweetheart, Joyce M. Dunn. He went to work for International Paper Company at the Corinth Mill in 1960, later transferring to the Jay Mill in 1967. He retired in 1996 from #3 Finishing as a Supervisor. He was a member of the IP Supervisor Club, and the IP 1/4 Century Club. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and gardening. He was also an enthusiastic and talented woodworker and later wood turner. He particularly enjoyed summers at his beloved camp on Schoodic Lake. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce M. Rowland of New Vineyard, sons Michael and wife Cheryl of Sidney, ME, Stephen of Turner, and David and wife Cindy of Cumberland, daughter Marcia Rowland and wife Suzanne Adams of New Vineyard, 7 grandchildren Amie, Jenie, Cole, Clay, Caleb, Eliza, and Sloane, and his sister-in-law Suzanne Chandler of Hadley, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Paul Rowland, and sister Mary Jane Kennedy. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com