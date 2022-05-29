Nov. 5, 1957 – May 19, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Gary J. Bolton, 64, known to many as “Oscar” of Fox Lane, Chestertown, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 5, 1957 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Roger Bolton of Chestertown and the late Elizabeth (Swinton) Bolton.

Gary has left behind his life partner, Katie Russell, daughters Laura Lehmons and husband Michael and Kathleen Russell. Also his brother Greg Bolton and wife Cher as well as many additional extended family members.

As one sits trying to summarize the life of Gary Bolton, it’s so hard to put into words what an incredible person that he was and still is. He was known to so many people for different reasons. Maybe from a time he helped you, the offering of a simple hello in passing or maybe from one of the many moments he would complete his victory laps for the best deer or turkey in the close hunting circle filled with friendly competition. Spending endless hours and days hunting throughout his life waiting for “the one” that would land him bragging rights. Gary would spend hours in the woods, happy and content as one could be. He enjoyed spending time out on his boat, company or not, simply living in the moment with a rod cast to the water in hopes of catching dinner.

To his mom, dad and brother he was the smallest guy but he had the biggest heart. Gary was the protector of his “big little” brother Greg growing up until one day he realized Greg had grown into his own. Gary was known as the “car guy” in the family who was always tinkering in his dad’s garage fixing this or that, not to mention tearing up the streets with his souped-up cars throughout the years. Who needed to go straight when you could go sideways down the road or do donuts in the parking lots. He taught you things like how to change brakes and ALWAYS reminded you “safety first.” If something was broke, he was always trying to figure out how to fix it if there was still life to be had. It may not have been perfect but it usually did the trick. All else fails, well there’s always duct tape.

It was also 35 years ago he met the love of his life. Things were not always easy as life was passing but with her by his side, they weathered the storms to enjoy the brighter days. They enjoyed hunting, playing guitars and volunteering with the Pottersville Fire Department. There were also the countless hours they spent together with their two German Shepherds, Magic and Chance, among many other things. When you look back at all those years together, your heart can’t help but smile. It was through this love that came the greatest title he had, father to two little girls all those years ago. He loved, nurtured and watched those two little girls grow into the women they are today. They would argue with anyone that hands down, he was the BEST dad in the world. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for the three most important ladies in his life.

The testament to who you are as a person is always is what you leave behind when you leave this world. Each and every one of us has a story that draws laughter, a head shake with the laughter, and maybe some love from an encounter with Oscar during his short life here on this earth. The influence and impact he had on the people around him can be felt by us all. There will forever be an emptiness in those who were especially close with him that will never be replaced. What he would want is for us to try to fill that space the best we can with the happy memories of our time with him. To smile because those moments happened. Love and cherish those closest to you as each and every day with them is a blessing and a gift. Leave nothing unsaid and live every day as though your last as he did.

Gary’s family would like to express their gratitude for the continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Chestertown Firehouse located at 5885 state Route 8, Chestertown NY from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Chestertown VFD, Pottersville VFD or North Warren EMS.

