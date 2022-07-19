Gary Hammond of Hudson Falls, NY passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2022 at the age of 74.

He was born in Chester, NY to predeceased Robert and Arvilla Hammond, where he grew up with his three brothers and six sisters.

Survived by his son, Christopher Hammond; and granddaughters: Brooklyn and Annistyn of Fort Worth, TX; daughter, Jennifer Hammond; and grandsons, Ashton and Alex of Fort Ann, NY.

Gary served in the United States Air Force as a First Class Airman. He was retired from Fort Hudson Nursing Home where he worked as head of housekeeping/maintenance for 30+ years.

Our father loved everything outdoors. Hunting, fishing, hiking and camping as well as building birdhouses, taking pictures and planting flowers. He was always doing something.

He also loved to travel the world with his kids. Planning our next adventure before we even go back home. Always making great memories for us to look back on.

He enjoyed meeting the guys for coffee and laughs in the morning. Then he would take a drive up Route 4 to look for the eagles and their nest to take pictures.

Now that our father has his wings, we know that he is flying high in the sky alongside them.

Not a day will go by that he will not be remembered. He will forever be in our heart for he is not only our father but he was our friend and he was my hero.

“I LOVE YOU DADDY.”

At his request there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.