Aug. 6, 1952 — June 18, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Gary “Garoush” Kaznowski, 67, of River Street, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. He liked to be called “Garoush” which was the Hungarian version of Gary.

Born August 6, 1952 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary (Csordos) Kaznowski.

Gary started his Adirondack life as a young boy visiting for five weeks each summer going between Turtle Island and Lake George Island with his parents and sister. As a child making the long ride from Jersey would often anxiously inquire of his parent “Are we there yet?” As a teenager, Gary wrestled bears at Storytown as part of an act. He played defense football for Rutgers University in his early years and later attended Miami University for marine science and became a certified scuba diver to 300 feet. He captained a fishing boat for many years off the Jersey shore.

Thirteen years ago, he made Warrensburg his permanent home. He had certifications in heating and air conditioning which also became invaluable during his years working for Kent and Glenda Duell who considered him family.