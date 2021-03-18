Gary Francis "Bubba" Brooking

After a time, he graduated from the New York State Correctional Academy and shortly thereafter started his career at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY.

Known by most as “Bubba”, Gary was a rabid baseball fan and rarely missed a Yankee game. He coached Little League for eight years in Fort Ann, NY.

An avid hunter and fisherman. He’d been a member of the Graphite Mountain Sportsmen’s Club since its inception in the early ‘80s. His lifelong dream to visit Alaska came true in the mid-2000s.

He loved the blues and he loved going to concerts with friends and family, especially to a Good Ol’ Grateful Dead Show.

Gary was a bit of a father figure to many more than just his own children.

He touched the lives of so many “bums” throughout the years. The “family” that he fostered truly knows no bounds.

We are hoping to have A Celebration of His Life this summer. We’ll keep you posted.

The family would like to thank Bruce Mason of Mason’s Funeral Home in Fort Ann, NY for his tremendous amount of help throughout this troubling process.