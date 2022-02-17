Gary F. Thompson

Oct. 6, 1947—Feb. 11, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Gary F. Thompson, 74, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving wife at his side.

Born on Oct. 6, 1947 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Francis and Betty (Kirkham) Thompson.

He graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1965. He then went on to learn the heating and air-conditioning trade.

Gary was proud to serve from November 1966 to November 1968 with the Army as a SP4.

He was a long time employee of Verizon Telephone as a SARTS Tester. He also was employed by General Electric for several years.

When his children were young, he enjoyed coaching and assisting in little league baseball and cross-country skiing with his children in the Bill Koch Ski League. Gary enjoyed riding his motorcycle; his most memorable ride was when he and his daughter Amy rode to Kennebunkport, Maine and toured around. He spent his retirement as a snowbird in Florida; playing shuffleboard and cribbage.

He spent many years volunteering with the Queensbury Central Fire Department. Gary was also a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Thompson of Queensbury; his children: Jason Thompson of Queensbury and Amy (Jon) Hermey of Denton, TX; grandsons: Caleb Hermey serving in the Navy in Pensacola, FL, and Oliver Hermey of Denton, TX; his sister, Susan Thompson of Glens Falls; his close cousin, Brett (Bud) Thompson of Moriah, NY; along with aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, also survive him.

Funeral services and burial will be held in the spring.

Donations may be made in Gary’s memory to Queensbury Central Fire Department, 17 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family would like to thank all the nurses who cared for him in the ICU and Oncology, a special thank you to Dr. Grubbs for her caring and compassion not only to Gary but also to the family.

Arrangments are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.