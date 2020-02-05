June 6, 1952 — Jan. 30, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Gary Edward Senical, 67, unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.
Born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 6, 1952, he was the son of the late Lawrence E. and Beulah (Graves) Senical.
After high school, Gary attended the University of Vermont and he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1974.
On June 22, 1974, he married his beloved wife, Patricia DeBenedetto, in Winooski, Vermont.
From 1974 to 2008, he was employed as an engineer with Rist-Frost Associates in Glens Falls. Following 2008, Gary was self-employed and continued to work until this year.
He was also a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and the Society of Professional Engineers.
You have free articles remaining.
He had a love of classic cars, fishing, golf and hockey, but he especially loved his pets and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Claude and Rose Graves, and Joe and Edith Senical.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Senical of Queensbury, and his son, Sean (Allison) Senical of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Brandon Senical and Hailey Senical of Baltimore, MD; in-laws, Carol Lacroix of Pompano Beach, Florida; nieces and nephews, Johnny, Danielle and Tommy Lacroix, and his pet, Huntington.
Visitation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Glens Falls Hospital, and everyone at the Glens Falls Center.
In loving memory of Gary and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.