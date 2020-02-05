June 6, 1952 — Jan. 30, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Gary Edward Senical, 67, unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.

Born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 6, 1952, he was the son of the late Lawrence E. and Beulah (Graves) Senical.

After high school, Gary attended the University of Vermont and he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1974.

On June 22, 1974, he married his beloved wife, Patricia DeBenedetto, in Winooski, Vermont.

From 1974 to 2008, he was employed as an engineer with Rist-Frost Associates in Glens Falls. Following 2008, Gary was self-employed and continued to work until this year.

He was also a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and the Society of Professional Engineers.

He had a love of classic cars, fishing, golf and hockey, but he especially loved his pets and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Claude and Rose Graves, and Joe and Edith Senical.