Aug. 6, 1951 — Jan. 31, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Gary Edward Bishop, 68, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 6, 1951, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Irma Jean (Daire) Bishop and the late Edward Bishop.

Gary graduated from Hudson Falls High School and went on to receive his associate’s degree at SUNY Adirondack.

He was a longtime member of the Fortsville United Methodist Church in Moreau. Gary worked at the church for more than 15 years as the choir director. He also worked at Glens Falls National Bank in collections and at Queensbury Middle School.

On Oct. 20, 1994, Gary married Cathy Ross at the Argyle United Methodist Church by the late Rev. Dawn Wood.

Gary enjoyed playing and teaching the piano, singing, wood working and walking.

