Aug. 6, 1951 — Jan. 31, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Gary Edward Bishop, 68, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Aug. 6, 1951, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Irma Jean (Daire) Bishop and the late Edward Bishop.
Gary graduated from Hudson Falls High School and went on to receive his associate’s degree at SUNY Adirondack.
He was a longtime member of the Fortsville United Methodist Church in Moreau. Gary worked at the church for more than 15 years as the choir director. He also worked at Glens Falls National Bank in collections and at Queensbury Middle School.
On Oct. 20, 1994, Gary married Cathy Ross at the Argyle United Methodist Church by the late Rev. Dawn Wood.
Gary enjoyed playing and teaching the piano, singing, wood working and walking.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Cathy; his son, Zachary Bishop of South Glens Falls and Albany; his mother, Irma Jean (Daire) Bishop of Martinsburg, West Virginia; his sister, Kathy (Max) Landis of Winchester, Virginia; his brothers, James Bishop (Vicki) of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Marty Bishop (Julie) of Hudson Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
At Gary’s request there will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Fortsville United Methodist Church, 402 Fortsville Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gary’s memory can be made to the Fortsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 264, Gansevoort, NY 12831 or to Fort Hudson Nursing Foundation c/o Alzheimer’s, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all his caregivers at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To view Gary’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
