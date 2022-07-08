Gary Earl Maille

Jan. 2, 1947 - July 4, 2022

SPRING HILL, FL — Gary Earl Maille, born Jan. 2, 1947, passed away July 4, 2022, at the age of 75 in Spring Hill, FL.

Gary was predeceased by his father Earl E Maille, mother, Eva Francis Eggleston, son Gary Earl Maille II and sisters Rebecca Caprood and Michelle Maille.

Gary graduated from Queensbury High School in 1965 and served in the United States Navy for four years. He served during the Vietnam War and was a proud veteran.

On Jan. 8, 1966, Gary married Donna Jean Trombley and they built an amazing life together for 56 years.

He was employed by Lehigh Hanson Cement of Glens Falls for 37 years. He retired as the Quarry Supervisor.

Upon retirement, he relocated to Spring Hill, FL. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, traveling, and his old car.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Donna Maille of Spring Hill, FL; his daughter, Tammy Silvernell of Lake George; his brother Joe Maille of Argyle; and his sister, Connie VanEtten of The Villages, FL; his five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Gary's burial will be at the Bushnell National Cemetary in Bushnell, FL on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sturgill Hospice House, 12242 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL, or the American Cancer Society.