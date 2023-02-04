Nov. 23, 1953—Jan. 31, 2023

HEBRON – Gary Edward Nims, age 69, unexpectedly passed away on January 31, 2023 at the home he loved.

Gary was born on November 23, 1953 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Green) Nims.

Gary attended high school in Hudson Falls. Afterwards, he proudly served as a flight line mechanic in the United States Air Force.

He then received his Vocational Instructor Certification from St. Rose, in Albany. He taught welding in the NYS Correctional System for 30 years and at BOCES evening program for 25 years.

He retired from the NYS Dept. of Corrections in 2012. His students will long remember the knowledge he shared with them. His retirement afforded him more time to work on his “piece of heaven” in Hebron. He made a pond and other improvements to the property. There was no better way to spend his days than using his “real life” tonka toys throughout the property.

After his retirement he spent time with his sons, Chad and Adam, helping out at Nims Services where he quickly became Grandpa Gary to all.

He married Mary Ann Marschhauser, after many years together, on August 6, 2010. They had a wonderful, adventure-filled life together. They enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with all the people they cherished.

Gary was devoted to his family. He especially loved spending time with his beloved granddaughters. They had great bonding experiences while camping, fishing, and hunting. While his boys were in school, and later the granddaughters, Gary was always a proud supporter at their sporting events.

They felt very blessed not only with the land and home they loved in Hebron, but with the neighborhood that came with it. He was known to the younger ones as Gare-Bear. The monthly neighborhood poker game was always a favorite.

Gary was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Richard (Bonita). He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; and his two sons: Adam (Jennifer) of Hartford and Chad of Queensbury. He was blessed with five granddaughters: Alondra, Karlee, Victoria and Ava and Lillyanna (daughters of Trisha Sawyer). He was also blessed with a “bonus” granddaughter, Kaylee. He will be missed by his sisters: Kathleen Crouch (Mark) of AZ and Karen Kelly (Charles) of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY from 1:00-3:00 PM and 5:00-7:00 PM. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Noon at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Granville Rescue Squad, PO Box 153, Granville, NY 12832 or Wounded Warriors.