June 19, 1949 — June 14, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Gary Dingmon, 69, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on June 19, 1949 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late George and Dorothy (Saxton) Dingmon Sr.
Gary was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and furthered his education by taking many college courses throughout his life. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Gary was a proud veteran, having served his country during the Vietnam War in Southeast Asia.
On Sept. 23, 1978, he married the love of his life, Dolores Hastings, in Wilton. Together they have shared 41 wonderful years of marriage. Not only did Gary marry his love at the age of 28, he also became the father of four teenagers.
Gary spent several years working at Wilton Developmental Center. He then changed his career and worked for the United States Postal Service in Glens Falls for 27 years, retiring in 2009.
He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. Gary enjoyed hunting at his camp in Forestport, and loved fishing the Ausable River. He always felt that the Ausable trout were bigger and they put up a great fight. In his later years, Gary took up and excelled in golf. He was especially proud of his hole in one.
As a husband, he never forgot an anniversary, birthday or a Mother’s Day and loved to eat out. Even after his stroke, Gary always made coffee for his wife and made sure there was a card for every special occasion. As a father, he taught all his children how to drive and not only gained Dolores’s children’s love, but also their respect. As a grandfather, he was nice, caring, loving and very generous.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Mary Albert, his father-in-law, Charles Albert Sr.; his three brothers-in-law, Paul Harris, Tom Steigerwald and Charles Albert Jr.; his nephew, Shawn Dingmon; and his niece, Jamie Benware.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Dingmon of South Glens Falls; four children, Peggy Jones and her husband, Tom, of Granville, Michael Hastings of South Glens Falls, Melanie Hastings of Queensbury and Mary Frassenei and her husband, Michael, of Limerick, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Emma, Stephen, Sophia and her husband, Ben, Colin, Erica, Isabella and Maelin; one great-grandchild, Elias; his siblings, Kathy Steigerwald, Tom Dingmon and his wife, Betty Jane, Pat Harris, Ron Dingmon, Terri Coseo and her husband, Pete, George Dingmon Jr. and his wife, Debbie, Brian Dingmon and his wife, Jill, and Sandi St. John; a sister-in-law, Janice Kirk; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hours on Saturday at 3 p.m., with Sister Donna Irvine officiating.
The Rite of Committal will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, 103 Patroon Dr., Guilderland, NY 12084; or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 100 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.