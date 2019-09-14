July 16, 1952 — Sept. 8, 2019
COSSAYUNA — Gary Bodkin, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Born on July 16, 1952, in Cambridge, he was the son of Elsie (Kilburn) Bodkin and the late J. Stanley Bodkin.
On Sept. 29, 1973, he married Terry Pollock, and the two remained inseparable until her passing on Aug. 19, 2019.
Gary worked as a farmhand and then with his father as a contractor until Gary and Terry moved to Montana in the late 1970s. While there, he worked at a lumberyard and feed mill, as well as a lumberjack. Upon their return to Cossayuna, nine years later, he then started and operated GT Bodkin Construction, where Gary specialized in roofing of all types for more than 40 years. In his earlier years, Gary was a member of the Cossayuna Fire Department. He served as the president of North Country Search and Rescue Team.
Together, Gary and Terry loved to travel. They could often be found cruising the Caribbean and also journeyed to Hawaii. In addition, they loved camping, spending time with family and friends, also the annual summer fireworks party. Gary loved fishing and hunting, especially for elk.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Elsie Bodkin; his brother, Randy Bodkin and his wife, Becky; his sisters, Lynn Thomas and husband Donald and Laura Stewart and husband Dave; his sister-in-law, Kathy Snow and husband Jeff; his special nephew, Jason Pollock and his son, Colvin, who knew him as “Papa”; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as his treasured canine companions, Maggie, Sapphire, Bailey, Daisy, Noah John and Mandy. He also left behind many lifelong friends.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. A memorial service will follow the calling hours at the funeral home with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding of the Lakeville Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Gary’s name can be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, 152 E. Broadway, Salem, NY 12865.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.