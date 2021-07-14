Feb. 18, 1957—July 7, 2021

Gary A Ward peacefully passed away in his home on July 7, 2021 at the age of 64. Born in Yokohama, Japan on February 18, 1957 to then United States Marine Staff Sergeant Harry R. Ward and Ayako Uematsu “June” Ward.

Gary is known to many as a gentle caring friend. Above all he was a loving father of two daughters, Rachel and Lesa who brought him his most pride in life.

He is predeceased by his father, Harry R. Ward. Survived by his mother, Ayako “June” Ward; a brother, Retired Major United States Army Jeffrey R. Ward; and sister, Michelle Jones (Michael Greenwood); Joanne Ciurzynski, friend and mother of: Rachel Lasinsky (Daniel) and Lesa Ward (Melanie Melewski).

Gary was a very proud grandpa of three: Lucas and Dylan Lashinsky, and Alexis Lashinsky; nephews: Jeffrey Rolleston, Chad Jones; and nieces: Brittany Jones and Briana (Ward) Davidson (HRon); many great nieces and great nephews.

Many will remember him as a longtime employee of Grossmans Lumber Company. Worked at Curtis Lumber, Tribune Media Services and most recently retired from Hannaford Supermarket. Gary joked about taking up knitting as a new retirement hobby. We later found out he learned to knit as a child. He wouldn’t be happy for us sharing that.