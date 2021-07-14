Feb. 18, 1957—July 7, 2021
Gary A Ward peacefully passed away in his home on July 7, 2021 at the age of 64. Born in Yokohama, Japan on February 18, 1957 to then United States Marine Staff Sergeant Harry R. Ward and Ayako Uematsu “June” Ward.
Gary is known to many as a gentle caring friend. Above all he was a loving father of two daughters, Rachel and Lesa who brought him his most pride in life.
He is predeceased by his father, Harry R. Ward. Survived by his mother, Ayako “June” Ward; a brother, Retired Major United States Army Jeffrey R. Ward; and sister, Michelle Jones (Michael Greenwood); Joanne Ciurzynski, friend and mother of: Rachel Lasinsky (Daniel) and Lesa Ward (Melanie Melewski).
Gary was a very proud grandpa of three: Lucas and Dylan Lashinsky, and Alexis Lashinsky; nephews: Jeffrey Rolleston, Chad Jones; and nieces: Brittany Jones and Briana (Ward) Davidson (HRon); many great nieces and great nephews.
Many will remember him as a longtime employee of Grossmans Lumber Company. Worked at Curtis Lumber, Tribune Media Services and most recently retired from Hannaford Supermarket. Gary joked about taking up knitting as a new retirement hobby. We later found out he learned to knit as a child. He wouldn’t be happy for us sharing that.
It was always the simplest pleasures that brought Gary the greatest joy. He loved spending hours fishing or camping. His favorite season was football season cheering on his favorite team, the NY Giants. Can still hear him cheering “Go Giants!”
But when he was with his family he was where he enjoyed life the most.
Gary will always be remembered as a good man with a big heart. All those who knew him say he was a kind and gentle soul with a personality that was contagious to everyone.
