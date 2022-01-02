Gary A. Sanders

April 22, 1964 - Dec. 25, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Gary A. Sanders, 57, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at this home. He was born on April 22, 1964 in Glens Falls, the son of Fred S. Sanders and Sandra (Barber) Leahy.

Gary was a graduate of Galway High School, Class of 1980. Upon graduating, he attended trucking school and graduated second in his class. Gary worked for many years at Cooke's Trucking of North Carolina.

Gary was a loving husband. He bravely battled COPD for many years until his passing at home, surrounded by his loving four-legged babies and his wife. His grandchildren were the sunshine of his life.

The legacy of Gary's kind spirit and love for life will live on through them. Gary was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to go to the races. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his favorite buddy James. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. "Hun saying goodbye to you was the hardest but the only way left to say I love you."

Gary was predeceased by "Ma" Alice Barber; his father Fred Sanders; father-in-law Bernard Gregory, Sr.; mother-in-Law "Ma" Joyce LaFarr; brother-in-law George Gregory, Sr. and stepdaughter Theresa Mulcahy.

He is survived by his wife and best friend Betsy Sanders of Queensbury, NY; two stepsons: Charles Gregory (Laura) and children of Corinth, NY and Ronald Parker, Jr. (Crystal) and children of Corinth, NY; brother-in-law Bernie Gregory (Kelly) of South Glens Falls, NY; brother-in-law James LaFarr, Jr. (Dori) of Queensbury; daughter Melissa Cathart (Shawn) and children of Amsterdam, NY; two sons: Michael Sanders and children of Galway, NY and Andrew Sanders and children of Galway, NY; his mother Sandra Leahy of Queensbury, NY; brother Ed Leahy (Joan) of Kingsbury, NY; and a very special friend Jack Eaton of Broadalbin, NY.

A special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion.

At Gary's request, there will be no services and he will return home where he wanted to be.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.