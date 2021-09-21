Garry Michael Patrick Aloysius Powers

Garry lived and worked in Lake George for many years, caretaking at several different resorts on or near the lake. During the winter, Garry would ice-skate across the lake to Duffy’s Tavern to have a beer. The Duffy’s crew was a second family to Garry. He spent many years becoming close with the staff, musicians and owners (when he wasn’t yelling his typical greeting, “Shut Up!”). Garry became such a fixture at Duffy’s that he had his own barstool. He enjoyed many Halloween, Christmas and Wreck-the-Deck parties throughout the years. But his favorite, by far, was the annual Sham-Rock the Block Saint Patty’s day party. Garry had the honor of being the Grand Marshal in 2016.