Oct. 9, 1927—May 17, 2023

COLUMBIA, MD — On May 17, 2023 Garifalia “Ruth” Kondulis of Columbia, MD.

Beloved wife of the late Lester Kondulis passed away; devoted and loving mother to: Rosemarie and John; dear grandmother of Kalli Kondulis of New York City; loving sister of the late Demitra (George) Wallace and loving sister of the late George (Voula) Koutris. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and friends.

Born in Chambersburg, PA, she worked a short time at the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington and as a cosmetologist before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Lester.

They moved to South Glens Falls, NY where while raising a family, she worked for the South Glens Falls Central School District, retiring in 1982 and simultaneously worked for the former Joy Department store with good friends.

Family and friends may call at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on May 30, 2023 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Rd., Annapolis, MD 21041 on May 31, 2023. Trisagion at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Annapolis, MD.