Gardner L. Eddy

Gardner had many interests. He loved following the Boston Red Sox and watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. For many years, he coached his daughter, Marissa’s softball team and loved watching her play sports. He was a bit of a pool shark and passed his pool skills to his son, Derek. Together with Derek, he enjoyed working on his GTO and talking about sports. Gardner was a GTO enthusiast and loved all cars. Rain or shine, every year to show off his GTO, he looked forward to spending the entire weekend with his wife at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show in Lake George. His favorite times were driving his GTO with his kids by his side. Family was so important to him. He cherished eating out with family and friends and going to the Recovery Room, where he knew everyone. Gardner was so well liked. He had an infectious smile and laugh, never in a bad mood. Wherever he went, he always knew someone and shared a bit of life with them. Gardner also enjoyed traveling. He went to Disney with his family and enjoyed trips to Memphis to visit his brother.