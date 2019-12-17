Feb. 17, 1965 — Dec. 15, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Gardner L. Eddy, 54, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Born on Feb. 17, 1965 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Shirley Wilson and the late James Eddy.
Gardner was a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, where he graduated from Hudson Falls High school in 1983.
He has been with the love of his life, Mary Lynn Martel since 2001. In 2003, he proposed while attending the Daytona 500 in Florida and on June 12, 2004, they were blessed in marriage at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glens Falls.
For the past 16 years, Gardner was a route salesman for Koffee Kup Bakery and prior to that, for 15 years, he delivered for Wise Chips.
Gardner had many interests. He loved following the Boston Red Sox and watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. For many years, he coached his daughter, Marissa’s softball team and loved watching her play sports. He was a bit of a pool shark and passed his pool skills to his son, Derek. Together with Derek, he enjoyed working on his GTO and talking about sports. Gardner was a GTO enthusiast and loved all cars. Rain or shine, every year to show off his GTO, he looked forward to spending the entire weekend with his wife at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show in Lake George. His favorite times were driving his GTO with his kids by his side. Family was so important to him. He cherished eating out with family and friends and going to the Recovery Room, where he knew everyone. Gardner was so well liked. He had an infectious smile and laugh, never in a bad mood. Wherever he went, he always knew someone and shared a bit of life with them. Gardner also enjoyed traveling. He went to Disney with his family and enjoyed trips to Memphis to visit his brother.
Gardner was loved by his family, friends and everyone he met and will be greatly missed.
Besides his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Duane Eddy; his stepfather, Walter Wilson; his uncle, Ralph Williams; his in-laws, Robert E. and Marie L. Martel and brother-in-law, Robert W. Martel.
Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 15 years, Mary Lynn Eddy of Hudson Falls; his two children, Derek Eddy of South Glens Falls and Marissa Eddy of Hudson Falls; his mother, Shirley Wilson of Schuylerville; his siblings, Sharon Hill of Mooresville, North Carolina, James “Randy” Eddy and his wife, Catherine of Collierville, Tennessee, Darryl Eddy and his girlfriend, Janet Bates of Hartford and Lisa LaChapelle and her husband, Ron of South Glens Falls; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Gardner “Bubba” had many friends too numerous to list; and his beloved pets, Mookie his dog and Butterscotch his cat.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Following the funeral service, everyone is welcome to join the family at Saluto’s on Main Street in Hudson Falls to celebrate Gardner’s life.
The family suggests that memorial donations in Gardner’s name, be made to the Tigers Trackers Booster Club, 80 East LaBarge St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
