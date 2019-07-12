Gale Francis Wilkins

September 17, 1946 — July 10, 2019
WILLSBORO — Gale Francis “Spike” Wilkins, 72, passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Gale was born in AuSable Forks to Francis and Elizabeth (Richard) Wilkins on Sept. 17, 1946. He graduated from Corinth Central School in 1965, where he was an outstanding basketball player. He attended Hudson Valley Community College, St. Anselm’s College and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1970.
Gale married his high school sweetheart, Leslie, in 1969. He taught English at Saranac Lake Central School for 30 years and coached boy JV and varsity basketball for 12 years. After he retired from SLCS, he worked as the athletic director for Willsboro Central School, where he also coached girls JV basketball for several years.
Gale is survived by his wife, Leslie, of 49 years; and their daughter, Katherine (Corey); his beloved granddaughters, Alexis, Sheila and Kaitlyn Wilkins; and grandson, Ethan Graham; one great-granddaughter, Brinnlee; and one great-grandson, Lyric. Also surviving him are four brothers, Robert (Jill) of Corinth, Michael (MaryBeth) of South Carolina, Anthony of Naples, Florida and Patrick (Terry) of Queensbury; three nieces and one nephew; sister-in-law, Dianne Forman-Johnson (Steven) of Bolton Landing; and two nieces and two nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and two nephews.
There will be no public calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in Gale’s memory to the American Cancer Society and High Peaks Hospice.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Gale Wilkins, please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com.
