Feb. 13, 1943—March 17, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Gail Rose Phillips entered into eternal life on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the age of 80 with her loving family by her side.

Born Feb. 13, 1943 in Troy, NY, she was the thirteenth child of the late Alfred and Cecelia M. (Baker) DeCelle.

She celebrated almost 55 years of marriage with Donald A. Phillips who she met in Stillwater while taking classes. They settled down and raised their five children on Phillips Road in Stillwater. Until they moved to Fort Edward in 1997, where they started a dairy goat farm with their two sons and grandchildren by their sides.

Gail loved to sit on the porch, drink her tea, read books, garden and (cheat while) playing cards with her kids and grandchildren. She was famous with her chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies at family reunions, and during holidays she was known for her stuffed celery, “pink stuff,” and homemade stuffing.

Many nights you would find her in her chair reading the Bible, and praying for good health and guidance for her loved ones. Gail was well known for her fierce and devoted heart. The love she had for her husband, children and grandchildren was unmistakable.

In addition to her parents, Gail was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald A. Phillips, her three brothers: Alfred R., William P. and Frederick R. “Butch” DeCelle, Sr. and five sisters: Mary M. Patregnani, Cecelia M. Coreno, Shirley A. Anuszewski, Catherine M. “Mooie” Schell, and Patricia Frances Palmer and her infant daughter, Jennifer Rose Phillips.

Gail is survived by her beautiful family including her five children: Shirley Ann (Gregg) Herkenham, Donald Phillips ll, Raymond (Paula) Phillips, Kristina Phillips, and Jodie Phillips; her nine grandchildren: Thomas (Brittany) Herkenham, Amanda Herkenham, Ryen (Courtney) Phillips, Marissa Phillips, Kaitlin Phillips, Hannah (Dylan) Jenks, Hailee Phillips, Zoey and Parker Phillips; and her great-grandsons: Tripp Raymond Phillips, and Miles Joe Phillips; along with four sisters: Beverly Gooley, Madeline DeCelle, Elizabeth Neese, Carol (Frank) Volpe; and many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call from noon to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, 518-584-5373. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.