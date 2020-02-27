Gail Purdy Brophy

Born on July 31, 1942 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Purdy, and sister to the late Anne Bliss. She was married to James “Bud” Brophy for 28 years, until he passed away at age 79 in 1998. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Brophy Magnus and Kristen (Brandan) Greczkowski; five grandchildren, Sydney and Zayda Greczkowski, Evan, Kayla and Emily Magnus; three nieces, Linda (Adrian) Stone, Laura (Dave) Borst, and Debra Apple; as well as a plethora of people that mom considered her “family.”

Gail was the owner of Purdy’s Discount Wine and Liquor – a Saratoga Springs’ fixture. Her father, George Purdy, opened the business in 1960 and in 1963 he became ill. Gail left college and put her sports on hold, as she took the reins of the business. She ran the family business until she was hospitalized two weeks ago.

She was known as an area golf legend. She played in the U.S. Women’s Open in 1960 and 1961, making the cut both times. Back then, only 40 players made the cut for the final 36 holes. She was the New York State Women’s Amateur champion in 1961, the youngest at the time to ever win that championship. She won the state women’s amateur again in 1963. She left the competitive scene of golf at this time to run the family business and raise her two children. In 2006, she roared back on the golf scene. She won the New York State Super Senior State Championship in 2007 and 2008 and was runner up in 2009, 2012, and 2013. Gail was a member of the Glens Falls Country Club when she was young. She has been a longtime member of Saratoga National Golf Club, and Ballston Spa Country Club since 2015. She enjoyed the game of golf and contributed technical advice to all that were lucky enough to play with her.