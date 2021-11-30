QUEENSBURY — Born in 1934, Gail Naylor DeWitt was the youngest daughter of seven girls and two boys who have all passed before her. She resided in the house her late husband, and love of her life, Frank Sr. (1982) built with her in 1959. She always let us know that she was not moving anywhere else and held true to her promise until her death on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Our mom leaves behind five children: Dawn (Ed) DeWitt, Frank (Pam) DeWitt, Patricia (Hassan) Choukeir, Jody (Sutarsinee) DeWitt, Peter (Douglas) DeWitt.

As a very involved grandmother she attended all sporting and arts events proudly, and played chauffeur back and forth to school, soccer, football, and whatever sport where she was needed. Her grandchildren are Ashleigh (Thomas) Owira, Frank DeWitt III, Brooke (Rob) Viele, Seth DeWitt, Ali (Janie) Choukeir, Mustafa Choukeir, and Khalil (Richele) Choukeir, and she was known as “Gram” to many of their friends. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren: Tevyn, Jilyse, Traesyn, and Aimon, who affectionately knew her as GiGi. Mom leaves behind many nephews and nieces as well.

Known for her world-renowned grilled cheese, special recipe macaroni and cheese, her love of “Dirt Dogs” on a Saturday night and her skills with a microwave oven, she will be missed very much. Her favorite holiday was always Christmas, where she held a Christmas Eve dinner for her whole family. Pre-COVID, she was a regular at the Wellness Center where she spent time with her friends Elaine, Paul, Nan and the rest of the crew.

She loved spending time with her family, and we know that we won the lottery when it comes to moms.

The family wishes to thank the nurses in Tower 6 and the ICU of Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours will be at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. (masks are strongly encouraged), and there will be a private burial in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Glens Falls Hospital or the St. Alphonsus Cemetery through St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

