April 20, 1951 — Jan. 24, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Gail Marie (Beswick) Moon has left this earthly plain to be with God. She passed away in Brooksville, Florida on Jan. 24, 2020 after a short illness.

Originally from Bolton Landing, Gail and Bruce, her husband of 44 years recently split their time between Brooksville, Florida and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Gail was predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Mildred Beswick of Bolton Landing. Gail is survived by her two sisters, Jean Dewitt and Bonnie Beswick; three children, Christopher Moon and his wife, Anja, Kimberly (Moon) Akers and her husband, Richard, Scott Moon and his wife, Kristen; six grandchildren, Alexander Langley and his wife, Marki, Johnathon Langley, Brittany Moon and her partner, Jacob, Alexis Akers, Madison Moon and Brayden Moon; and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Mia and Kate; and her loving pitbull, Luckey.

As Gail was a lifelong animal lover, friends are asked in lieu of flowers to donate in her memory to the Humane Society of the United States.

