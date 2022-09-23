Gail M. Vogel

Oct. 18, 1939 - Sept. 21, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Gail M. Vogel, 82, of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

Born Oct. 18, 1939 in Rochester, NY the daughter of the late Paul and Rosemarie (Catone) Palmer.

Gail graduated from Rush-Henrietta High School in Henrietta, NY and married her husband, Michael "Gene" Vogel on Oct. 18, 1958. They moved to Cambridge in 1969.

Gail worked at the Cambridge Central School as the secretary for the Social Studies Department for over 25 years. She then was a library aide at the Cambridge Library for 15 years until she retired.

Gail was the first female Trustee of Cambridge and was a member of Holy Cross Church in Salem and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and she enjoyed walking and reading.

In addition to her parents, Gail was predeceased by her husband Michael on Dec. 19, 2007.

Gail is survived by her children and their spouses: Karen and George Kaufmann of Hoosick Falls, Karel and Roger Holcomb of Cambridge and Michael J. and Resa Vogel of Salem; brothers and their spouses: Gary and Pam Palmer and Gregg and Melanie Palmer, all of Lima, NY; grandchildren, Kylin (Dan) Randall, John Kaufmann, Eric (Cayla Gardner) Kaufmann, Brenden Holcomb and Josh (Tami) Justin; great-grandchildren: Peyton Justin, Morgan Justin, Declan Randall, Lennon Randall and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Karen Rogers and Jess Johnson for the loving care given to Gail.

Calling hours are Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem with Rev. Robert Powhida officiating.

Interment will follow the mass at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions in Gail's memory may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.