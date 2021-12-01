Gail M. Ingleston

March 3, 1948 - Nov. 26, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Gail M. Ingleston, 73, of Fort Edward, left us unexpectedly, but peacefully, on November 26, 2021, at her home.

Born on March 3, 1948, in Schuylerville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Dickinson.

Gail was a proud graduate of South High, Class of 1967.

She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was her life and she valued the time she spent watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Gail was a longtime Auxiliary Member of the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department. She loved lots of Cumby's Coffee and going fishing, wherever she could throw a line in. Gail also enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially her favorite racers, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She was an avid animal lover, who treasured her fur babies, Teddy and Cinnamon. Gail loved collecting cherubs and also enjoyed listening to country music. Her family and those who knew her will always remember her for her big heart.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald Ingleston.

Survivors include her children: Frank Burns and his fiance, Maria DiCicco of Hudson Falls, Chuck Burns and Dot of VT, Billie Jo Hughes and her husband, Matthew of Hudson Falls, William Wells and his wife, Sherry Brownell-Wells of Fort Edward and Richard Wells and wife, Jenna of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Sanita Meade, Tiffany Lunt, Kyle Burns, Caleb Burns, Catherine Wells and Ann Marie Wells; her step-grandchildren: Sarah Brownell and Asya Tatsey; her great-grandchildren: Kelsey Williams and Nikolai Williams; and many other loving friends and relatives.

Friends may call on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

All are welcome to a Celebration of her Life, on December 6, 2021 following the callings hours, at the Gansevoort Fire Department, 1870 Route 32N, in Gansevoort.

Memorial donations in memory of Gail may be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or the Gansevoort Fire Department, 1870 32N, Gansevoort, NY 12831.

