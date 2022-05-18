Feb. 19, 1936—May 11, 2022

CORINTH — Gail LaFever, 86, originally of Corinth, NY, passed away on May 11, 2022, in Wilton NY. Final arrangements will remain private in accordance with Gail’s wishes.

Gail was born in Corinth, NY to Howard and Evelyn Hoffman. She attended school at Corinth Central Schools, and later at SUNY Adirondack.

Gail worked at various jobs in Lake George and Saratoga, until going to work for the State of New York caring for the developmentally disabled for many years. She spent most of her time and energy caring for her five children, and later, many grandchildren.

After retiring, Gail and her husband Bob Rhodes moved to Venice, FL to enjoy the sunshine year-round. In Venice, she was involved in the Venice Women’s Club for many years hosting fundraising events for local scholarships. She greatly enjoyed traveling far and wide, playing bridge, gardening, and attending the theater. Her family will fondly remember Gail’s lifelong lust for chocolate.

Gail is preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Rhodes, her daughter Jan (Michael) Eggleston, her brothers Thomas (Susan) Hoffman, and Terry (Delana) Ide, and her sister Carol (Bob) Jarrell.

Gail is survived by daughters: Judyann Schenk of Port Charlotte, FL, and Jill (Michael) Gerry of Albany, NY; sons: Jerry Godin of Corinth, NY, Tony (Lisa) Godin of Schuylerville, NY; sister Lyn (George) Betor of Tacoma, WA; and brother Stanlee (Victoria) Hoffman of Corinth, NY; grandchildren: Robert Eggleston, Tracy Sigmon, Lysa Perkins, Robert Schenk, Jr., Adam Schenk, Jennifer Schenk, Ashley Craig, Zachary Godin, Dustin Godin; and numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren across the U.S.

Donations in memory of Gail may be sent to VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), or your local animal shelter.