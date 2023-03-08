COMSTOCK — Gail Knapp of Comstock, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was 75. She was the daughter of Mary (George)Taylor and George Farrell of Fort Ann, NY.

Gail loved spending time with family. She would always host family holidays, birthdays, showers, and wedding receptions where her recipes were loved by all. She enjoyed decorating the park in Fort Ann in memory of her son George for the holidays; especially Halloween so she could see all of her grandchildren dressed up. She loved traveling year after year to Myrtle Beach with her children and grandchildren. When she wasn’t with family, she enjoyed watching her favorite television shows.

Gail was the beloved wife of William “Bill” Knapp for fifty-nine years. She was the devoted mother of: Karin (Sue) West, Amy Knapp Graves, Mitchell (Wendi) Knapp, Gary (Brooke) Knapp, and the late George Knapp. She was the adored grandmother of twelve; and great-grandmother of twenty-two. She is survived by her brothers: Dean (Carol) Farrell, and Greg (Melanie) Farrell; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the matriarch of the family and her loss will be felt deeply by all, to know Gail was to love her, and the love she gave back was immeasurable.

Services will be at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY on Friday, March 10, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.