Gail J. Kenyon (Bondzinski)

Gail was the funniest, most kind-hearted, adventurous woman. She had an amazing free spirit and lived her life to the fullest. Her smile was beautiful and her laughter contagious. Gail had a deep faith and unwavering love for her family. She was known and loved for her light-hearted silliness. Gail spread kindness and love everywhere she went and left people better for having known her. She selflessly dedicated her years to helping and advocating for others, working for Living Resources as a Service Coordinator. Gail enjoyed camping, kayaking, and riding her motorcycle with her husband Ron. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.