CAMBRIDGE — Gail “Gooma” (Pierson) Byrne, 58, of Cambridge, NY, sadly passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at home, due to cardiac complications.

Gail was predeceased by her father, Morris Pierson in 1976. She is survived by her husband, Richard Byrne; her eldest son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Jennifer Byrne and their children Eve and Tanner; her youngest son, Kyle Byrne; her mother, Jean King Pierson; her siblings: Ellen Hains, Donald Pierson, Carol Pierson, Alan Pierson; her canine baby, Chivas; and many extended family and caring friends.

Gail was born in Bennington, VT to Jean and Morris Pierson on March 1, 1965, and was a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy in 1983.

Her love of animals led her to working at Green Mountain Veterinary Hospital for a short time, until she found her true calling and her greatest source of pleasure and pride, being a Mom.

Gail and Richard married on June 14, 1998, and together raised two children: Joshua Lee Byrne, 31, a Captain in the Cambridge Fire Department, and Kyle Richard Byrne, 24, a Corporal in the United States Marines.

Gail’s hobbies included knitting, sewing, and making pom poms for her two beloved grandchildren. If you had the pleasure of meeting her, you would know that besides being a lover of turtles and the color purple, Gail could not stop bragging about her children and the wonderful men they turned out to be.

At Gail’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Her passion was and will forever be her children and grandchildren.

In honor of her love, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gail’s memory to either the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 554, Cambridge NY 12816 or to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

“When you speak of her, speak not with tears, for thoughts of her should not be sad. Let memories of the times you shared give you comfort, for her life was rich because of you.”—Unknown

