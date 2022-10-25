Jan. 25, 1936—Oct. 20, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Gail (Dwyer) Celeste, 86, of Queensbury, passed away at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

She was born January 25, 1936 in Albany, NY, the daughter of the late William and Helen (Kelleher) Dwyer.

Gail grew up in Glens Falls and attended St. Mary’s Academy, where she participated in their cheerleading program and would graduate with the Class of 1954. There she would met the love of her life Ralph and would marry him shortly after graduation at the Chapel of Camp Lejeune, NC.

In addition to being a loving mother, Gail worked for AT&T for 30 years as a supervisor in operator services. She volunteered for many years for Meals on Meals and was president of the local Telephone Pioneers of America.

Gail’s real passion was reading and listening to her music (especially Johnny Mathis, her favorite). She loved to show off her personal library of her books, (thousands of them), to anyone who walked in the house. When not reading, you would see Gail swimming in her pool. She also would watch reruns of the Yankees’ Mr. October—Reggie Jackson any time that World Series was on television. She never missed an Old-Timers’ Day either.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers-in-law: Joseph and Michael Celeste; her sister-in-law, Maryanne (Celeste) Brooks; her son-in-law, Thomas Marzola; and her nephew, David Celeste.

Gail is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ralph Celeste; her six children: Anthony (Laura) Celeste, Michael (Regina) Celeste, Mark Celeste, Steven (Barbara) Celeste, Karen Celeste, and Katherine Marzola. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Frank, Emma, Sophia, William, Joseph, Jami, and Christopher; along with three great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Colt, and Eleanor; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

There is no official service planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Health Care System, where they took care of Gail like they would their own family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.