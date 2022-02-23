May 13, 1955—Feb. 21, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Gail A. (Henderson) Paquette, 66, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2022 at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on May 13, 1955 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late James and Shirley (LaRich) Henderson.

Gail attended Glens Falls High School and later obtained her GED.

On Dec. 31, 2012, she married Donald Paquette at the Glens Falls City Hall.

Gail was an outdoor person, who loved camping and fishing with her husband. She also treasured the memories of her travels to Hawaii and Lake Placid. Gail enjoyed life, always finding a reason to throw a party. She loved being around people and her beloved cats.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Norma Henderson and her brother, Joseph Henderson.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Paquette of Hudson Falls; her daughter, Audrey Hamilton of Longs, SC; her granddaughter, Gemma; her siblings: Sam Henderson, Jim Henderson and Diane Persons; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in the spring at Union Cemetery.

The family suggests the memorial donations in memory of Gail be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 NY-149, Granville, NY 12832.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.