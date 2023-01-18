April 14, 1938—Jan. 14, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — Gabrielle Vaughan, 84, of Lake George, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 14, 1938 in Saint Gervais, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Philippe and Emilenne (LeClerc) Cote.

Gabrielle got her GED and went on to graduate from Adirondack Community College with a degree in accounting in 1986.

She worked as an office manager for her husband’s family business, Vaughan and D’avignon Lumber Company in Warrensburg, which she successfully helped run the business for 30 years.

Gabrielle was an active member at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George. She was a member of the Columbiettes and volunteered in many other aspects of the church.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her six grandchildren. She loved attending their many sporting events, dance recitals, and school activities. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends and family and always looked forward to her annual trip to Florida with her brother, Guy and sister-in-law, Gertrude. After she sold the family home, she made many dear friends in her apartment complex.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Thomas Vaughan, predeceased her.

Survivors include her two sons: Jeff Vaughan (Danielle) of Burnt Hills and Mike Vaughan (Mary) of Northbridge, MA; and her six grandchildren: Jenna, Cassie, Leah Vaughan, of Burnt Hills and Nick, Jack and Emma, of Northbridge, MA. She is also survived by her siblings: Gaetane Cote Beaupre (Roland) of Quebec, Guy Cote (Gertrude) of MA, Giles Cote (Suzanne) of Quebec, Andre Cote (Danielle) of Quebec, Huguette Cote Labregue (Pierre) of Quebec, Paul Cote (Mona) of Quebec and Francine Cote of Quebec; her brother-in-law, Tim Vaughan (Grace) of Fort Ann; along with many nieces, nephews and many friends who were like family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George.

Burial will take place in the spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

Family and friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church.

Donations in Gabrielle’s name may do so to the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank the residents of Westbrook Senior Apartments who provided her with care and support towards the end of her life.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish a special remembrance could be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.