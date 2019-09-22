Oct. 26, 1974 — Sept. 4, 2019
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Gabriel Robert Accardi, 44, died suddenly at his home in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Gabe was born in Glens Falls on Oct. 26, 1974. The beloved son of Robert and Carolyn Accardi, attended Glens Falls schools until his sophomore year and went on to graduate from New Hampton School in 1994.
Gabe was an outstanding individual; a fearless warrior, protector and patriot who accomplished so much in his far too short life. He was a strong, quiet, kind soul that possessed many admirable qualities. Gabe’s courage, loyalty and sense of purpose were some of his finest. The ambition, determination and meticulous nature he exhibited were unparalleled. Gabe was a humble, honorable man, stubborn and stoic, but had a remarkable sense of humor. He was known as a good-hearted, genuine person if you were one of the lucky few he let into his life. He was a faithful son, brother, father, friend and teammate. A great athlete, active in many sports, but his love was hockey. Gabe’s passion for the sport began at a young age skating at our camp on Glen Lake and playing for the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association.
Gabe was an integral part of both Glens Falls High School State Championship Ice Hockey Teams, especially as the sophomore, starting goalie for the 1990—1991 Indians. He is a two-time inductee into both the Glens Falls Athletic Hall of Fame and the New York State High School Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame in Lake Placid. Gabe played at New Hampton School and as a senior was presented The Gall Hockey Award, which goes to the player who contributed the most, not only to the team, but also to the legacy of New Hampton Hockey. He played for junior and semi-professional hockey teams before briefly attending Northeastern University. Gabe then transferred to Oswego State University and was a Laker goalie from 1996 to 2000, earning scholar-athlete honors and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a minor in Health Science.
After college, Gabe enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served on the U.S. Navy SEAL Teams. Gabe fought most considerably and heroically under the original commission of SEAL Team Ten, as such he is a Team Ten Plank Owner. Gabe earned SEAL Team Ten Sailor/SEAL of the Quarter. He was also awarded several combat and conduct ribbons, badges and medals. Gabe is a BM2/SEAL Petty Officer Second Class.
While deployed numerous times during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), Gabe was in charge of mentoring within his units and air operations for his platoon. He was a team leader, vehicle commander and leading petty officer on countless missions and exercises. Gabe is a Certified Navy Armorer and Distinguished Graduate Information Systems Technician. After separating from the Navy, his selfless sense of duty compelled him to keep fighting for freedom in war zones across the globe, as a talented government contractor operating under the Central Intelligence Agency. He worked on tactical support teams, presidential details, protective security assignments and other clandestine operations. Gabe supported various government agencies and special operations personnel, mostly as shift/team leader for Quick Reaction Forces aiding United States and Coalition teams in hostile areas.
You have free articles remaining.
As his military career came to a close, Gabe was enjoying civilian life and fatherhood. Alyana, his 11-month old daughter, was his pride and joy. He dedicated himself to his little girl and the sports he loved, continuing to train in the mixed martial arts and playing goalie. Gabe found happiness in volunteering as a hockey coach, focusing on local and national men’s league teams, and his mission of creating a Disabled Veteran Warrior Hockey Team in his area. Gabe passed away just prior to receiving the news they had obtained the grant to fund Florida Panthers Warriors Hockey and enable the team to play in the Veteran Warrior Hockey Tournament next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gabe is survived by his parents, Robert and Carolyn; his brother, Peter; daughter, Alyana; and many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. His grandparents, Peter and Susan Accardi and Joseph and Elsie Cantz preceded him in death.
In our time of sorrow, we greatly appreciate the condolences, support and love from so many. Thank you to Gabe’s friends, fellow veterans, active service members, teammates, coaches and those whose lives he touched.
Our Florida celebration of life was an astonishing tribute to Gabe, which helped to provide healing. Military funeral honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with his New York celebration of life to follow.
Support Gabe’s legacy by sending contributions to Trustco Bank, 100 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 Attention: Carolyn Accardi or Peter M. Accardi, In Trust for Alyana. Donations can also be made in Gabe’s name to an organization that has been an enormous advocate for Gabe, our family and so many other combat veterans and military families; Veterans Advocacy Services, 220 Hill Road, Groton, Massachusetts 01450. Finally, the Panthers Warriors Hockey Program can be assisted via gary@grsoftdev.com using Zelle, Venmo, PayPal, or mail checks to Hockey Development Group—In Memory of Gabe Accardi addressed to Gary Roskin, 2672 SW 15th St., Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442. Gary can also be reached at 954-695-4834.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.