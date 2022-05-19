Jan. 5, 1943—May 17, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — G. Peter Jensen, 79, passed away peacefully May 17, 2022, with his loving family by his side at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Jan. 5, 1943, in Troy, NY, he was the son of the late Howard and Gladys (Spencer) Jensen. Peter grew up on a dairy farm in Melrose, NY where he attended a one-room schoolhouse and eventually graduated from Tamarac High School. He went on to earn his associate degree in applied science at SUNY Delhi.

On August 30, 1974, he married the love of his life, Sharon Kestner in Glens Falls, NY.

Peter was a workaholic, working several jobs over the years. He worked at Saratoga Associates, where he obtained his license in Architecture, and later worked at North Colonie Schools as Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds where he then retired in 2007.

Peter owned and operated Jensen’s Architecture, creating blueprints for numerous homes and businesses throughout the area. Peter loved to give his time to different organizations. He was the chairman of the Town of Moreau Planning Board for 35 years and was a member of the Historical Society in South Glens Falls and the Town of Moreau. He volunteered his time as the building and groundskeeper and oversaw the maintenance at the Parks Bentley Place.

Peter was proud to have served for 40 years in the Army National Guard. He had an amazing work ethic and believed in honesty and integrity, passing down those values to his beloved family.

He loved being with his family and supporting them wherever they may need it. He was always there to lend a helping hand to his wife with her flower gardens and enjoyed birdwatching. Peter liked watching the Yankees play and he was known to be an excellent bowler. Even though Peter was a hard worker, he never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family, often attended sporting events for his children and granddaughters. He was affectionately known by his granddaughters as “Oppy.” Peter was a man of few words, but when asked how he was he would reply, “I’m vertical”. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Wheeler; a brother, Donald Jensen; and his in-laws, Francis and Daphne Kestner.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Sharon Jensen of South Glens Falls; his children: Hans Jensen of Seattle, WA, Heidi Olsen and her husband, Justin of Granville; his granddaughters: Ella, Lily, and Alexa; his sister, Norma Fletcher of Troy; his brother-in-law, Terry Kestner and his wife, Cathy of Hudson Falls; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.

Friends may call, Friday, May 20, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, May 21, 2022 10 a.m., at the funeral home with the Reverend Tony Childs, officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service, Saturday, at Pine View Cemetery in the Town of Queensbury.

All are welcome to a gathering at St. Michael’s the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., in South Glens Falls, following the burial.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the providers and staff at Adirondack Cardiology, Dr. Filion, the staff of the ICU at Glens Falls Hopsital and Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton for her care and kind words, “He was a gift to the community and to all who knew him; smart, honest and generous.”

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205, or to a scholarship fund being established for South Glens Falls High School senior looking to pursue a career in architecture. In the interim, scholarship donations may be sent to Sharon Jensen at 17 West Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

