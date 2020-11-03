G. Joseph Buckley

Joe had a deep passion and love for the great outdoors. He often spent his time hiking in the Adirondacks, skiing throughout the winters, and vacationing in the summers with his family at their Hidden Pond campground in Brant Lake until his late 80s. Joe cherished his family more than anything and was an active member throughout each of their lives. Each summer Joe and his wife, Patricia, would treat their children and grandchildren to a weekend in Lake Placid where they formed many wonderful and cherished family memories together. Joe loved the little things in life; cardinals on his bird feeder, lemon meringue pie for dessert, a good manhattan on the rocks, and watching the Saint Louis Cardinals play. He was intrigued by the weather and was an insatiable history buff, who’s vast knowledge and love for learning never failed to amaze his family and friends. He was admired for his quick wit, contagious sense of humor, kind and compassionate spirit, and beyond infectious smile. In Joe’s eyes, the glass was always half full.