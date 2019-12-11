G. Jeffrey Ashworth

He retired in 2016 and continued to enjoy his family and hobbies. He also enjoyed his weekly volunteer job sorting and shelving books in the store run by the Friends of the Thomas Crane Public Library.

Jeff had broad interests, especially railroads and model trains, sparked by playing with American Flyer toy trains when he was a youngster. He had a large collection of model trains and railroad books. He belonged to the New York Central System Historical Society and the Rutland Railroad Historical Society, which he served as membership chair. He enjoyed attending the annual conventions of both, particularly the NYCSHS convention that met in New York City to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Grand Central Station. He was also very handy with household repairs, and liked driving his cars, a PT Cruiser and a Mustang, and keeping them road worthy.

He maintained ties with his hometown of Cambridge, returning to visit friends and for an annual hunting trip, often staying in a beloved A-frame cabin that he built with his father and brother Bruce when the boys were teenagers. A family cottage on Cape Cod overlooking the Oyster Pond River in Chatham saw many summers of boating, fishing, clamming, and relaxing, often with the extended family. He and his wife enjoyed exploring all that the main streets and back roads of New England have to offer.