April 18, 1930 — Sept. 18, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — The Hoyt children are saddened to announce the passing of their father, Bunch on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the age of 89, at Fulton Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Gloversville, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease.
Born G. Everett Hoyt Jr., April 18, 1930 to G. Everett and Cynthia “Sis” Hoyt. Growing up in Fairfield, Connecticut, he went to Fairfield Country Day School and graduated from the Lawrenceville School, Lawrence, New Jersey. He attended Northwestern University, until a disagreement with the Dean lead him in a new direction. He attended the Silvermine School of Art and graduated from University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, Connecticut. From there, he entered the U.S. Army Reserves and served for eight years during the Korean War.
Bunch was many things to many people. He was a son, father, grandfather and a husband. He was a life-long bird hunter, great friend, a lover of country life and English Setters, an author and a cook. He poured a great drink, told tall tales, had a great sense of humor and achieved the pinnacle of success by becoming an enjoyable curmudgeon. Being a consummate gentleman as well as a crusty character, he was always quick with a smile, a joke, loved jazz, a good party and always offered a “brown one” to whomever came calling.
An original “Mad man” of the golden age of advertising, he started his career with the Charles W Hoyt Agency (no relation) in New York City and then moved to Perth, and working for the Knox Gelatin Company. After the Knox company was sold, Bunch returned to New York City and worked for Dudley-Anderson and Yutzy, Bozell and Jacobs (now Bozell). He then returned to Perth, where he worked with Taylor Made Products and Milupa Baby Food. He finished his career by opening his own advertising and public relations agency – The Sacandaga Bunch.
He was predeceased by his wife, Debora S. Hoyt; and his sister Susan Hoyt Morris.
Bunch is survived by his sister, Cynthia “Impy” McGloon; his three children and their spouses, Penn (Heidi), Hilary Hoyt and Amanda Hoyt Hughes (Greg); eight grandchildren, Samantha, Hayden, Nathaniel, Maximilian, Olivia, Harrison, Jameson and Eva and his first wife, Anna E. Hoyt, of Watervliet.
Being highly disdainful of pomp and circumstance there will be no official funeral. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Until then, Bunch would be highly pleased if you lifted a glass of brown stuff, or other favorite adult beverage, and had a drink (or two) in his memory!
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.
