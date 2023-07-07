Aug. 2, 1928—July 5, 2023

GLENS FALLS — G. Emmett Smith, a native of Glens Falls, died peacefully at home on July 5, 2023. He was 94.

Emmett was born on Aug. 2, 1928, in Glens Falls, the son of Julia “Mae” (O’Connell) Smith and George Lester Smith, who died in a mill accident when Emmett was 13. Emmett was a 1946 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, graduating seventh in his class and earning the senior award for varsity athlete with highest scholastic average.

Next for Emmett was enlistment in the U.S. Army, where he served as a High-Speed Radio Operator and Inspector and was honorably discharged in 1948. He then enrolled at Fordham University, where he was elected freshman Class President and Vice President of his senior class. He graduated with a B.S. in economics and, in 1956, earned a law degree from the Fordham School of Law.

During that period, he married Therese Deschambault, who would be his life partner for the next 56 years until her death in April 2007. They had four children: Mark, Laura, Claire and Lydia.

Emmett’s first job was at Union Carbide in New York, where he eventually became counsel to the company’s Plastics Division, and in his spare time earned a master’s degree in economics at New York University. After 11 years at Union Carbide, Emmett was hired by Xerox in Stamford, CT, as in-house legal counsel and eventually assistant general counsel overseeing the work of more than 150 lawyers.

In 1975, Emmett left Xerox for Dallas, TX, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at the LTV Corporation. Upon Emmett’s retirement in 1993, LTV Chairman and CEO David H. Hoag described Emmett as “one of the country’s outstanding corporate attorneys.”

While living in Dallas, Emmett became an avid runner. He ran the Dallas, Boston and New York City marathons. He also ran the 50-mile Dallas Ultra Marathon. Emmett retired and moved with Therese back to Glens Falls in 1993.

Emmett also served his fellow attorneys by organizing the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex General Counsel Association and was an active member of both the American and Texas Bar Associations. He also served the community as a board member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Catholic Foundation, St. Claire’s Hospital and the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra.

In 2010, Emmett met June Black. They both enjoyed finding love and companionship again. June Black passed away in January 2020.

Emmett is survived by his children: Mark Smith of Vero Beach, FL; Laura Smith of Lakeville, CT; Claire Ortiz of Evergreen, CO; Lydia Brasch of Harlingen, TX; and eight grandchildren.

Services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home at 407 Bay Road in Queensbury, NY.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Emmett’s memory to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School.

