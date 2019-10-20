Nov. 2, 1930 — Oct. 8, 2019
GLENS FALLS and DELMAR — Fusae Okada Burroughs passed away on Oct. 8, 2019 at The Pines Nursing Home after a long illness.
Born in Yokohama, Japan on Nov. 2, 1930, she was the daughter of Yosaburo Kami and Soyo Saino.
She was married to the late Kenneth B. Burroughs of Delmar, who predeceased her.
Fusae was called “Sue” by her many friends. She was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, gardening, playing cards and was an avid golfer. Sue was actively involved in the Japanese American Cultural Association and The Festival of Nations for many years along with Ken in downtown Albany. Sue and Ken spent their last winters enjoying golf, line dancing and friends at their home in The Villages of Florida.
Survivors include her three daughters, Catherine Colitsas, Ruth Jean Burroughs and Susan Duncan (Sean); grandchildren, Desiree (Devon) Brown, Nichole Carkner, Jamilyn, Melissa and Kenneth and William Duncan; along with many great-grandchildren.
At Fusae’s request, there will be no calling hours and services.
She will be buried with her husband at noon Friday, Oct. 25, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
