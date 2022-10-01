 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yvonne R Vernum

  • 0

Yvonne R. Vernum

WARRENSBURG — Yvonne R. Vernum, 71, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Stephen Andrews, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg, officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News