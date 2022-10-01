Yvonne R. Vernum

WARRENSBURG — Yvonne R. Vernum, 71, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Stephen Andrews, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg, officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.