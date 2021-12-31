QUEENSBURY — William W. Denton, Sr. passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital on Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021. Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY with a service to immediately follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.