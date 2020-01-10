William Oliver Jordan Jr.
William Oliver Jordan Jr.

QUEENSBURY — A celebration of life for William “Bill” Oliver Jordan Jr. will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Masonic Temple #121, 15 Burke Dr., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

