QUEENSBURY — William Joseph Schlake, "Bill," 85, of Queensbury, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Dec. 24, 2022, with his loved ones.

Burial will take place on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls. Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.