CHESTERTOWN — Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service for William (Bill) Harry Bartlett, 81, who passed Thursday, April 4, 2019, which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the Chestertown Rural Cemetery.
A celebration of life will follow from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Dept., State Route 8, Chestertown.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.