 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William George Herbaly

  • 0

William George Herbaly

William George Herbaly passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer the morning of Jan. 10, 2022.

Calling hours will be held at MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803, from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view William’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get the best out of your air fryer with these tips and tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News