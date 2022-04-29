 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William G. LaPierre

QUEENSBURY — William G. LaPierre, 81, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glens Falls, NY. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

