A Celebration of Life for William (Bill) E. Otto will take place on the 84th anniversary of his birth.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Witherbee's Carriage House, Route 9, Schroon Lake.
All friends of Bill or anyone wishing to pay their respects are welcome.
