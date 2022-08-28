 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William "Billy" Wells

William "Billy" Wells

GLENS FALLS — William "Billy" Wells, 65, of Glens Falls, NY and formerly of Plattsburgh, NY, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at home following a long illness.

Calling hours will take place Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Maynard Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Burial will be private at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

