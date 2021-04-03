QUEENSBURY—William “Billy” J. Frye, 69, a long-time resident of Warrensburg, and more recently of Queensbury passed away at Kingston Hospital on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Calling hours will take place Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Billy’s uncle, James Allen Baker, officiating.
Everyone is invited to the Lake George American Legion Post No. 374 for a gathering following the services.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com
