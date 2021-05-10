William "Billy" Erabu Crane

SARATOGA SPRINGS/REDWOOD CITY, CA — William "Billy" Erabu Crane, 39, grew his wings on May 4, 2021, with his family by his side.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Masks and social distancing required.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803, with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, and Rev. John R. Yonkovig, Pastor, St. Agnes, Lake Placid and family friend, co-officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow the Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.